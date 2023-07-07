Traveling Cheesehead comes to Racine Public Library with book tour July 8

Danelle Gay, the Traveling Cheesehead, says to use this book as your passport for touring Wisconsin. – Credit: Danelle Gay RACINE — Dannelle Gay, the Traveling Cheesehead, travels to the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St., on July 8 for a book signing event at 4 p.m. The author, from Sun Prairie, Wis., has recently released a book titled “100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die,” which – according to Gay – actually provides 191 things to do across the state. “And yes, I suffered through every brandy old fashioned sweet, microbrewery flight, kayak adventure; I did it all for my readers,” says the local author and self-proclaimed Traveling Cheesehead. “That was the fun part—doing the research.”

Books signings give back

Being in the industry as a travel writer for over a decade led Gay to do something remarkable with her newest book.

“I was at the governor’s conference on tourism last year and I learned that Wisconsin got less COVID Tourism relief dollars than other Midwest states,” explains the Wisconsin-based author.

She’s on a mission to donate half a million dollars as a way to give back to her home state after realizing how COVID-19 impacted museums and other tourism-based places.

At that conference, she thought to herself, “Hmm, I’m going to be a COVID Relief Fund.”

“I’ve been using this book to give half a million dollars back to Wisconsin nonprofits, tourism (groups), veterans groups, food pantries and public libraries,” shares Gay. By purchasing the book at the upcoming signing, you’re equipped with the tools to navigate every in and out of the state while helping to support Wisconsin’s people and places. Danelle Gay, Traveling Cheesehead and local author – Credit: Danelle Gay

The Racine Public Library will receive proceeds from the upcoming book signing at the library.

“Public libraries are super important because it’s a multimedia establishment, where (the public) can get internet, use computers, so (many) different kinds of entertainment options for children, and (other) programming,” explains the Traveling Cheesehead.

“It’s the little things that everybody does. They can add up to a lot,” says Gay. “I love to challenge people and say how are you going to change your world today?”

Exploring Southeastern Wisconsin

While you’ll have to get the book to get the inside scoop on the must-dos throughout the state, Gay recommends the following in southeastern Wisconsin:

Visit Frank’s Diner, 508 58th St., in Kenosha, and order the Garbage plate.

Visit the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. in Racine when the International Peeps Exhibit is shown.

Visit the Civil War Museum, 5400 1st Ave., in Kenosha.

“There’s a lot of fun things in your area,” says the Traveling Cheesehead.

Get your own book

“I tell them to use it like a passport to have fun in the Badger State,” she says.

The book can be purchased at the Racine Public Library on July 8, on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and online at Target and Walmart.

Not in Racine? Visit a book signing near you and help local agencies and organizations throughout Wisconsin with your purchase.

For more Wisconsin-based resources visit the Traveling Cheesehead website.