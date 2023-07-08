Obituary for Donald ‘Don’ Howard Cook

Donald “Don” Howard Cook, 70, went to be with Jesus and his ma, dad and grandma with his loving family by his side on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Don was born to the late Howard and Ruth (nee: Kennedy) Cook on Thursday, Aug. 7, 1952, in Racine. He was a lifelong resident of Racine. Don began his working career at Harris Metals. He then went on to work as a delivery driver for Dino’s Pizza and a crossing guard for the City of Racine.

Don enjoyed spending time with his friend, Robin. Together, they would travel all over Wisconsin buying different types of cars. Don loved spending time in northern Wisconsin. He would make trips to Chippewa Falls to visit his friend, Lorraine Gorley, and would also visit his grandparents’ graves. When visiting his grandparents’ graves, he would always leave flowers.

Don could always be found driving around in his classic pickup truck. He enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends as much as he could. Don loved his family and would always check in on them. Don also enjoyed visiting his friends at 16th and Memorial in Racine. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. He would always give his brothers, Jim and Bob, a hard time because they are avid fans of the Chicago Bears.

Don will be deeply missed by his siblings: Thomas “Tom” Cook, Nancy Cook Shutes, Robert “Bob” Cook, and Jim “Fred” Cook (Fiancé, Christine Peterson); nephews: Brian Cook “Mr. Big,” and Robert Cook Jr.; along with many other relatives and friends.

Don is preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucille Kloss; and brother-in-law, Roy Shutes.

Services

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Wilson Funeral Home, with Chaplain Terry Peterson officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with committal services will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park after services at the funeral home on Wednesday.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sandy from Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove for her special care of Don. The family would also like to thank his special friend, Joe Rule, for always visiting Don at Oak Ridge Care Center.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.