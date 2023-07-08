Obituary for Gail Lee Kluessendorf

July 27, 1944 – July 4, 2023

Gail Lee Kluessendorf (nee: Eberhardy), 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Gail Lee Kluessendorf

She was born on July 27, 1944, to the late Ellsworth and Leota (nee: Pritz) Eberhardy in Racine. Gail was united in marriage to Tim Kluessendorf on Feb. 2, 1985, at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School, class of 1962, and attended UW-M, where she majored in art and was a varsity cheerleader. Gail was a longtime member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

She was employed as a mechanical designer working at Unico, Stearns Magnetics, and Everbrite and retired from Mamco Corporation. Gail loved all animals, especially dogs and elephants. She enjoyed drawing, knitting, creating stained glass artwork and writing novels.

She is survived by her husband, Tim; children, David Kochanski and Denise (Nipsey) Rogers; grandson, Evan Escalante; her beloved pug, Barney; nieces, Shelley Bell and Stacy Juga. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Gail was preceded in death by her sister, Karen (Ed) Wozniak; her parents and her wonderful dogs, Mitzi, Bingo, Bud, Otis and Max.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Gail will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the The Elephant Sanctuary, for her elephant “Sukari”, at www.elephants.com have been suggested.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gail Lee Kluessendorf, please visit the Sturino Funeral Home Sympathy Store.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.