Obituary for Patricia A. Simanek

October 10, 1936 – July 3, 2023

Patricia A. Simanek, age 86, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee. She was born in Racine on Oct. 10, 1936, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth (Nee: Iselin) Weyker.

Patricia was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1954.” She furthered her education, receiving her associate’s degree from Gateway Technical College. On July 2, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Patricia was united in marriage to Jerome Simanek, who preceded her in death on June 17, 2016.

She was employed by Gold Medal Furniture Company for thirteen years and was last employed by SC Johnson as an Administrative Assistant for fourteen years until her retirement in 2001. Pat was a longtime member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. She enjoyed singing and was both a member of the St. John’s church choir and the SC Johnson choir in her earlier years. Pat was a member of the Christian Mothers and Catholic Women’s Club and a volunteer for Toys for Tots. She loved reading, knitting and embroidery, traveling, gardening, and camping, and especially looked forward to vacations in Door County with her family every summer.

Pat was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her children: Jolene Verwey, Janis (Kermit) Frecka, Andrew (Katherine) Simanek, Mark Simanek, Jennifer (Bryan) Crawford; 10 grandchildren: Jared Verwey, Lauren and Karina Frecka, Kayla and Alexa Simanek, Henry and Emmie Simanek, Gabe, Lucas and Morgan Crawford; son-in-law, Jim Verwey; sisters, Mary Hansen, Jeanne Menier; brother, Jerome Weyker; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Baumgardt, Marjorie Wood, Sr. Frances Simanek and Ruth Simanek; longtime friend, JoAnn Clickner; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas (Maye) Weyker, her in-laws Donald Hansen, Leo (Lucille) Simanek, Joseph (Christine) Simanek, Valerian “Larry” (Adeline) Simanek, Richard Simanek, Lillian (Ralph) Slaastad, Wencil “Jim” Simanek, Sr. Mary Alice Simanek, JoAnn (Claude) Wells, Dennis Baumgardt, and Robert Wood.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Pat’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, Highway 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Tuesday, July 18, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested by the family.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.