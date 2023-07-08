UNION GROVE — Funeral services for Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh LaForge are set for Thursday, July 13 at the Union Grove High School Performing Arts Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave., here. Visitation will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The service with law enforcement honors starts at 11 a.m.

Thursday’s service will also be live-streamed on the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page beginning approximately one hour prior to the service time.

Deputy Joshua Andrew LaForge Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office LaForge, 41, died Monday (July 4) from a heart attack while out on a morning run/walk, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind a wife of more than 19 years and three children under the age of 12. LaForge had been with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office since January of this year. Prior to that, he spent more than 17 years with the Racine Police Department as a patrol officer, an investigator and a sergeant.

Another visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 Highway KR, Mount Pleasant.

Memorial funds created

A GoFundMe account has been created on behalf of the LaForge family by Sheriff’s Deputy Mathias Zinnen, a long-time friend and co-worker.

“I have personally known Josh for the last 14 years, ever since I joined him at the Racine Police Department where he served as my first Field Training Officer. I had the wonderful opportunity to see his family grow with the birth of his twin boys and his daughter,” Zinnen wrote. “I am proud to call Josh a friend and not just a co-worker. Nothing will ever replace the memories I have of golfing, fishing, getting our families together at the lake, and countless other experiences.

“Every penny raised from these efforts will go directly to Josh’s wife and children to help support them through these difficult times,” he added.

In addition, contributions to the Deputy Joshua LaForge Memorial Fund are accepted at any branch location of Community State Bank. Donations may also be mailed to: Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., Union Grove, WI 53182.

