No injuries in fiery rollover crash involving Caledonia police officer

CALEDONIA — An on-duty Caledonia police officer walked away Saturday, July 8, from a fiery rollover crash that remains under investigation.

According to a press release from the Caledonia Fire Department, crews responded at 2:42 p.m. to Harvest Drive near Douglas Avenue for a report of an accident involving two vehicles, including a Caledonia police SUV. When they arrived, the police squad vehicle was upside down and on fire.

Rollover crash results in fire

Everyone involved in this rollover was able to exit their vehicles without serious injury. – Credit: Caledonia Fire Department The blaze was extinguished in a matter of minutes. – Credit: Caledonia Fire Department

Individuals from both cars were clear of the vehicles, and no one was injured. The fire was extinguished quickly.

The officer is a six-year veteran of the Caledonia Police Department and was heading southbound, pursuing a suspect vehicle at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour with his lights and sirens activated. The driver of the other car involved in the accident was driving northbound and initiated a left turn in front of the officer, causing the rolloever collision.

“We would like to thank the good Samaritans who stopped to help. We are also thankful there were no serious injuries,” said Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch in the release.

If you witnessed the rollover accident, or have any additional information, please call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 and ask for Detective Chad Zoltak. Anyone with information can also leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the app.