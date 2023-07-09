Loren kicked things off by talking about the week’s Business Spotlight. La Oaxaqueña, the newest candy store, has opened specializing in dulces and botanas (also known as sweets and snacks) at 1405 Lathrop Ave.

Benito Cruz opened the store after years of watching his wife excel as the owner of World of Bridal Anahi, a recent Business Spotlight.

The store sells an assortment of Hispanic-based candies and treats, but is looking to expand into worldwide treats as time progresses.

Read our Business Spotlight for more information.