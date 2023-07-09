The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, July 6. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various community happenings around Racine County with Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim.
1. Business Spotlight: La Oaxaqueña
Loren kicked things off by talking about the week’s Business Spotlight. La Oaxaqueña, the newest candy store, has opened specializing in dulces and botanas (also known as sweets and snacks) at 1405 Lathrop Ave.
Benito Cruz opened the store after years of watching his wife excel as the owner of World of Bridal Anahi, a recent Business Spotlight.
The store sells an assortment of Hispanic-based candies and treats, but is looking to expand into worldwide treats as time progresses.
Read our Business Spotlight for more information.
2. St. Lucy’s Fest
Next up, Lamoreaux shared information about this year’s St. Lucy’s Fest. Today is the last day to get in on the fun.
There is something for people of all interests and ages happening at the local church festival. Lamoreaux shared countless reasons why the community continues to come back and support this church festival.
3. Spirit of ’76 float restored
While the 4th of July may be over, our last story featured the unwavering efforts of the American Legion Post 310 Racine to restore a 100-year-old float.
Lamoreaux explained how this float made its way into this year’s parade because for over a month, veterans who belong to the local post have been working to keep the spirit of the Spirit of ’76 and the Boys of ’76 float alive by rebuilding, remaking, and modernizing their bronzed gem.
About the segment
Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.
These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.
Watch the Racine Roundup
Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup.
Missed a segment?
If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)
Support local business
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.