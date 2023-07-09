Obituary for Robert ‘Billy Bob’ James Spencer

October 13, 1942 – July 2, 2023

Robert “Billy Bob” James Spencer, 80, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Ascension – All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Robert “Billy Bob” James Spencer

Robert was born to the late Albert Joseph Sr. and Dorothy (nee Sorenson) Spencer on Oct. 13, 1942, in Readstown, Wis. Robert served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in April 1961. Only being educated through the ninth grade, he was proud to earn his GED from Gateway Technical College Racine campus. On July 1, 1977, Robert was united in marriage to Linda Lou Ellenberger in Racine. She preceded him in death on Sept. 16, 2022.

Robert was employed as a driver for the Auto Auction and security at Potawatomi Casino. He was also employed for 10 years as a medical patient transport driver for K&S Medical Transport. He enjoyed working for K&S due to his outgoing and friendly personality. Robert was easily able to form new relationships with the people he served. He was able to make a new friend wherever he went because of his talkative nature. Robert was also famous for all his animated phrases which kept everyone smiling.

Robert’s interests were playing pool, listening to country and oldies music, especially Elvis Presley, and watching General Hospital and Elvis Presley movies. In his younger years, he was into using CBs with his handle being Billy Bob. Also, to his family’s loving indiscretion, he liked to dumpster dive for useful objects. Likewise, Robert liked metal scrapping. Most of the time, Robert would be found in his garage organizing his tools, fixing things to sell, and most enjoyably, tinkering with his 1981 Chevy Cheyenne.

Robert will be lovingly remembered by his daughters: Sarah (Kris) Gursky, Victoria Spencer, and Michelle Spencer; grandchildren: Codi (Kyle) Howard, Robin Standke (Christopher Krostue), Damarion, Kristal, Morgan, Ledell Jr., Michael, Miley, and Alizee; great-grandchildren: Sophie, Isabella, Elnora, and Finn; brother, Albert J. Spencer Jr.; sisters: Alberta Gregerson, Ruthie Sellin, Debra (Glen) Ross, Cheryl Spencer, and Susan (Mike) Kinsley; best friends, Bob and Brenda Brown; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends; and last but not least, his dogs, Diamond and Queenie of which he had a kind, love/hate relationship with.

Robert was also preceded in death by an infant son in 1965, Michael Rodney Spencer; sisters: Karen Spencer, and Mary Wolf; Linda’s parents: Russell, and Mildred; favorite uncle, Norman Sorenson, and life-long friend, Victor Mycon.

Service

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, July 14, 2023, beginning with a visitation at 2 p.m. and a ceremony starting at 4 p.m. Robert will be laid to rest with his beloved wife after service of committal with full military honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Robert’s family would like to give a special thank you to Bob and Brenda for always being there and caring for Billy Bob. Also, for taking him to the hospital when needed.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert James Spencer please visit our Sympathy Store.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.