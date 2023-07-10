RACINE — This July’s BONK! event will be held at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, on Saturday, July 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Organized by Esteban Colon, the show will feature Chicago poet, Robin Fine and members from the All-Female Performance Variety Revue, Beast Women. For more information, visit https://bonkseries.org.

Featured Artists

Poet Robin Fine

Beast Women, a performance variety revue Performance

About the Eco Justice Center

The Eco-Justice Center is an environmental education center and organic farm founded by Racine Dominican Sisters in 2004. As a mission partner of the Racine Dominicans, Eco-J offers programming for lifelong learning designed to encourage exploration, connect people with sustainable growing practices, and promote healthier ecosystems. Eco-J programs encourage participants of all ages, faiths, races and socio-economic backgrounds to learn from the wisdom of Nature.

About BONK!

BONK! exists to bring healing, justice, equity, joy, connection, and quality of life to the Racine community and beyond, through a variety of educational and community-building initiatives, including a world-class performing arts series. This series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in the fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over thirteen years now and is made possible by The Racine Public Library, the Racine Community Foundation, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, and Olde Madrid restaurant.

For more information about BONK!, you can visit the BONK! website, contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930 or email them at contact@bonkseries.org.

