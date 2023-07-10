BURLINGTON — Starting July 10, We Energies will begin gas main and service line maintenance work in downtown Burlington.

Residents and those traveling throughout Burlington should be aware that the work at times limits access to street parking on Chestnut and Pine Streets and Milwaukee Avenue. In addition, according to the City of Burlington, some limited sidewalk closures will be necessary during the project and are expected.

Officials note that no road closures are anticipated, however, lane shifts on Milwaukee Avenue will be necessary at times during the first phase of the project. During the first phase, the public alley next to the Loop Commons is expected to be closed at times.

Per the City of Burlington, they remind people that construction schedules are estimated and subject to change based on numerous factors that can be encountered during the work. An estimated project schedule, map, and impacts are listed below. Refer to the map and the schedule for additional information on what each phase entails.

Gas Main construction timeline

Phase 1 Start date: July 10

July 10 Color on map: Yellow

Yellow Expected completion: Two to three weeks following the start Phase 1 will require periodic lane shifts to Milwaukee Ave, closure of the public alley, and parking restrictions on the south side of W. Chestnut St. from Mill St. to Milwaukee Ave. and on the north side of Milwaukee Ave from W. Chestnut St. to the Reineman’s parking lot entrance. The sidewalk and crosswalks to the northwest corner of the intersection of W. Chestnut St. and Milwaukee St. will be closed. Phase 2 Start date: July 31

July 31

Color on map: Green

Green

Expected completion: 1 week Phase 2 will require parking restrictions to the angle stalls on the north side of E. Chestnut Street. Phase 3 Start Date: Aug 7

Aug 7 Color on map: Red

Red Expected completion: 1 week Phase 3 will require parking restrictions to the west side of N. Pine St. From Milwaukee Ave. to E. Chestnut St.

More information

For questions, concerns, or more project information please contact WE Energies at 414-944-5625. For more about the City of Burlington visit their website: https://www.burlington-wi.gov.