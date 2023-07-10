EAST TROY — Visitors can ride vintage electric railroad equipment that served the Chicago area at East Troy Railroad Museum’s “Chicago Day” on Saturday, July 15. The museum and its passenger rail station are at 2002 Church St. in East Troy.

National Park Service rangers and volunteers from Indiana Dunes National Park will help tell the story of the Chicago South Shore and South Bend Railroad, which has stopped at stations along the Indiana Dunes for 115 years. Ride on the restored South Shore train cars, several of which were donated to the museum by the National Park Service in 2010. Younger visitors can earn a Junior Ranger award and East Troy Electric Railroad pin after completing a Junior Ranger program during the event.

“Chicago Day” is Saturday, July 15, at the East Troy Railroad Museum. Come and see – and take a ride at – the passenger rail station and learn about this mode of transportation that’s been functioning for 115 years. – Credit: East Troy Electric Railroad

Several South Shore cars will be in operation, with trains departing from the museum hourly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a 15-mile round trip. The ride through the countryside will give riders the experience of what it was like to ride interurban trains of a century ago. Ride tickets are $15 for adults, $9.50 for children and $12.50 for seniors. Active-duty military members and veterans in uniform will ride free during the event.

About the East Troy Electric Railroad

The East Troy Electric Railroad operates on 7.5 miles of track that has been in continuous operation for more than 115 years.

The tourist railroad has been in operation since 1972 and is the only museum in the country that regularly operates historic South Shore Railroad Cars on an electric interurban line. The 2023 operating season extends from April through October.