RACINE — Lifeguard hours will be extended at Zoo Beach starting Thursday, July 13, the Racine Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced on Monday.
Zoo Beach gains lifeguards
Because of diligent recruiting efforts, lifeguards will be on duty at Zoo Beach from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through the rest of the summer. Zoo Beach did not previously have lifeguards available, requiring visitors to swim at their own risk.
“Our extended lifeguard hours are about helping our community stay safe this summer.” Phil Kiley, PRCS lifeguard supervisor, said in a news release. “We can stay safe and enjoy Racine’s number one amenity this summer. It’s a win-win.”
The PRCS also provides lifeguards at North Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Beach visitors are reminded to familiarize themselves with beach safety guidelines. The updated status of the city’s Lake Michigan beaches can be found on the PRCS website.
