For fans new to roller derby, there can be a myriad of questions as they watch the action unfold. What are the roles of each competitor? How long are the periods? And perhaps most importantly, how are scores kept?

All are fair questions for a sport that combines the beauty of roller skating with the physicality of rugby and football.

Roller Derby players defined

The jammer, (black helmet with rainbow) pictured far right, is coming up onto a group of three blockers performing a tripod block. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Each roller derby team has five activity players at a time, four blockers and one jammer, Root River Rollers President Nicole Miller said – and it’s only the jammer who can score. The jammer begins behind the blockers each time.

Blockers have to follow certain rules when it comes to getting their jammer through. Contact can’t come in the form of just throwing someone down, for example.

“You have to hit them legally, (in the) shoulders, hips, chest,” she said. “You can’t kick somebody, punch or anything like that. But you can get some good hits. “I’m still scarred from some of the hits that I’ve gotten. I can still feel them throughout my body.” The jammer (Squekas, burgundy shirt) skates past the blockers while they were resetting the tripod by passing on the inside where she found a hole in the defense. Squeaks just scored three points in that move. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Bouts: What are they?

A bout is the official name of a roller derby game. Each bout is an hour long, with two 30-minute halves. And within those halves are a series of ”jams” that are up to two minutes long each, which is when the actual scoring takes place.

And it’s in those jams that the strategy from the jammer really comes into play, Miller said.

Mystique is the jammer in this example of one-to-one blocking where the blocker “sits” on the jammer to exhaust her so she isn’t as strong during the jam. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux “The jammer can call off that jam (at any time), and then the next group of skaters will come in,” she said. “Sometimes it will last for an entire two minutes, and other times it may be 10 or 20 seconds. Sometimes you’ll call it off if you’ve gotten through and gotten your points. “If you get your points and the other jammer hasn’t gotten their points yet, you might call it off.” And just like hockey, if someone lands in the penalty box for one infraction or another in roller derby, their team must play short-handed the rest of the “jam,” Miller said.

While there are certainly specific skill sets that fit blockers and jammers, everybody on the team gets a taste of both, she said. "We train everybody to do both just in case," Miller said. "You never know. Somebody could get hurt, something could happen. We want everybody to know how to do it. And also, in training, you may actually realize you like doing (one position or the other)."