About the 49th Parallel Cup

According to the release, the first 49th Parallel Cup was played in Chicago in 1999 between the Canadian Northwind and the Revolution.

Then in 2007 came the Freedom and Northern Lights match.

Now, this year will mark the first year that the Cup will be played in Racine. In 2022, the Cup was played in Toronto where the two U.S. Men’s teams each came away victorious, noted the release.

“We are absolutely THRILLED to host the 49th Parallel Cup in Racine County!” said Cari Greving, Interim Executive Director at Visit Racine County and Tourism Manager for Mount Pleasant. “I can finally come through with my promise to all those new footy fans we created when hosting Nationals in 2018 – footy is returning!

“Racine County is so excited not just to have our footy families back from across the U.S. but also to welcome the Canadian teams here for the first time. Outside of all the normal tourism advantages of hosting the 49th Parallel Cup, things like overnight room tax revenues and increased spending for our local businesses, Racine County feels like a beloved family reunion is now set for August 2023. We fully embrace and support all footy teams and the community is humbled that we were chosen to host again. Expect an exciting atmosphere at SCORe because we are ready!”

While Racine County is excited about the upcoming sports competition, the league is equally anticipating the event.

Doren James, USAFL Executive Director adds, “The USAFL, its players and fans are looking forward to returning to Racine. We hosted the 2015 Central Regionals and the 2018 National Championships in Racine and experienced tremendous support from the community.

“We are grateful for the partnership with Visit Racine County over the past nine years and know they will be great partners again in helping us to deliver another memorable event for our players and fans.”