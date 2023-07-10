Obituary for William ‘Woody’ Wagner

May 22, 1944 – July 4, 2023

William “Woody” Wagner, 79, of Racine, passed away on July 4, 2023. Woody was born on May 22, 1944, to Earl and Beatrice (Doncheck) Wagner in Two Rivers, Wis. He grew up in the close-knit community of Luxemburg, Wis. where he graduated as a three-sport athlete, developed lifelong friendships and met his wife Diane Barbiaux. They were united in marriage in their hometown on July 31, 1965, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

William “Woody” Wagner

After graduating from Milwaukee Institute of Technology, he worked at Modine and Prime Manufacturing as a Design Engineer. Woody will be remembered for his work ethic, his mechanical ability to fix anything and his unwavering support for the Green Bay Packers.

Woody is survived and missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Diane (Barbiaux) Wagner; children, Erika (Rich) Frederick, Heidi Wagner and Mindy Wagner; former son-in-law, Joseph Czosnek; four grandchildren, Cal (Rachel), Emma, Audrey and Elizabeth; sisters, Gail (Edward) Schwahn and Mary Wagner; in-laws, Richard Gorte, Ginny Dimeo, Pixie and John Frank, and Barbie and John Lucak. Woody is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jeffrey Wagner and sister, Betty Gorte.

Services

Visitation and memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, July 20, 2023, with visitation from 10-11:30 a.m., and service at 11:30 a.m.

Memorials to Racine Youth Sports have been suggested by the family.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.