RACINE — Get your paddle on at the Bat Night Paddle on Aug. 24 at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC).

The paddle will start at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on the night of the event.

Bat-monitoring skills not required

STOCK IMAGE – Credit: Geoff Brooks / Unsplash During the event, those participating will have the opportunity to search for bats. Experience with bat monitoring is not required. Before getting out on the water, this event will start with a presentation on bats in Wisconsin by UW-Parkside Biology Professor Dr. Jessica Orlofske. Participants will learn how to use bat monitoring equipment ahead of the search.

Paddle skills recommended

While bat-monitoring experience is not required, previous experience with a paddle, either from canoeing or kayaking, is strongly recommended by the REC.

Registration for the Bat Night Paddle is required and spots are limited. The cost for this event is $10 per person.

To reserve a spot in the Night Paddle email rec@uwp.edu or call 262-595-2912.

More information about the REC can be found online.

Can’t get enough of bats?

The River Bend Nature Center has a summer-long series of Bat Walks. Read the article below for more information including remaining dates through the summer.