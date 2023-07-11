RACINE — Under the direction of Mary Leigh Sturino, the Racine Theatre Guild will launch a 10-day run of the groundbreaking musical that shaped a generation of theater audiences with “RENT,” set to run from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 23.

Life’s challenges remain the same regardless of the era one lives in.

For those now near or at middle age, the struggles that were the end of the 1980s will spring back to life on the Guild stage later this month.

Sturino, who also leads the production’s choreography, is ready for opening night, she said in a recent email interview.

“I am a 12 out of 10 excited and so honored to be (leading) this production in Racine,” she said. “I choreographed a production (of “RENT”) in Kenosha pre-COVID, and I have always been a huge fan of the show. … To get the chance to be at the helm this time (as the director) has been truly incredible. I have the best team.”

The life support group struggles and tries to find hope in their fight with HIV/AIDS (Seated front: Andrew Dorst; Standing front: Paul Marquez) – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography “RENT,” based in the late 1980s, features a group of young artists and musicians who struggle to create and survive. With the hardships of a penniless life, drug abuse, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, social tension and political unrest as the backdrop, they face these challenges and try to keep the flames of their dreams alive.

Based loosely on Puccini’s opera, “La Boheme,” “RENT” inspires us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. The book, music and lyrics were written by Jonathan Larson, and memorable songs include, “One Song Glory,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” “Will I?” and “Seasons of Love.”

Some adult material in “RENT” may not be suitable for younger patrons, which definitely posed a challenge to Sturino and the rest of the crew, she said. “Yes, this show is definitely rated ‘R,’” she said. “I am pleased to announce we have made no edits or watered down any of the content. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t concerned about a few of our ticket holders leaving with raised eyebrows or ruffled feathers. Roger (Connor Benson), Mark (Clayton R. Irwin), Collins (Shawn Holmes), Maureen (Delaina Kuzelka), and Joanne (Jamie Hall) watch over a very ill Mimi (Alix Fogarty). – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography

“But the show is iconic and set a ton of precedents for its time, and we intend to do ‘RENT’ justice. I’m also delighted to share that we are fortunate enough to have (most) of the diversity this cast calls for in our production.”

Synopsis and cast

The cast of characters includes Mark Cohen (Clayton R. Irwin), an aspiring filmmaker sharing an apartment with his best friend, Roger Davis (Connor Benson), who finds himself falling for Mimi Marquez (Alix Fogarty), despite them both holding secrets. Their friend, Tom Collins (Shawn Holmes), is deeply in love with Angel Dumott Schunard (Jesus Hernandez), despite the obstacles set out against them.

The cast of “Rent” celebrates no day but today! – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography

Meanwhile, Mark’s ex, Maureen Johnson (Delaina Kuzelka) is now dating Joanne Jefferson (Jamie Hall), but jealousy might break their relationship. While these artists and bohemians are pursuing passions, their former friend Benjamin Coffin III, “Benny” (Gavin Casillas) threatens to kick them out of their chosen family’s home.

The cast of “Rent” is living their bohemian life! (On table, L to R: Juliana Garcia-Malacara, Maddison Crecchio, Meghan Flynn; Dancing in front, L>R Clayton R. Irwin, Alix Fogarty) – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography The ensemble for “RENT” features: Evelyn Alumbreros

Maddison Crecchio

Andrew Dorst

Stephen Fletcher

Meghan Flynn

Julianna Garcia-Malacara

Paul Marquez

Nikki Reynolds

Caitlin Robertson

Nate Toledo

Sarah Turek

Grace Wilhelmi

Robert Kroes directs the music, and the production is supported by a crew of costumers, set builders, technicians and production members.

“In addition to (the community) expecting a real presentation of how the show is supposed to be performed, they can also expect to be blown away by the level of talent and the production-value quality,” Sturino said. “This cast and crew are truly professional and so wonderful to work with. “… Community theater is such a special experience, because you truly do get all sorts of folks from different walks of life who just want to come together and make art. We have amazing volunteers at the Guild.” Filmmaker Mark Cohen (Clayton R. Irwin) and aspiring rocker Roger Davis (Connor Benson) are roommates fighting to keep their dreams alive. – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography

Performance information for ‘RENT’

Angel (Jesus Hernandez), Collins (Shawn Holmes), Roger (Connor Benson), Mimi (Alix Fogarty), Maureen (Delaina Kuzelka), Mark (Clayton R. Irwin), and Joanne (Jamie Hall) celebrate the new year with friends who become chosen family! – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography “RENT” takes place Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. during its run. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (62 and older) and $15 for students (21 and younger). Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild by calling 262-633-4218, visiting www.racinetheatre.org or by stopping at the Box Office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. During the Friday, July 21, performance, American Sign Language interpreters from UW-Milwaukee’s School of Education/American Sign Language Program, will provide interpretation.