RACINE — A 64-year-old Racine man with a lengthy criminal history who is also a suspected burglar was assigned a $1,000 cash bond at his initial court appearance.

Lawrence S. Griffin was charged Tuesday, July 11, in Racine County Circuit Court as a repeat offender with a single felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling. If convicted, he faces up to 12-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 in fines. Because he has misdemeanor convictions in the last five years, Griffin could get two years tacked onto any sentence he might receive for the burglary.

The criminal complaint: Burglary

According to the criminal complaint, a woman phoned police on June 27 to report items missing from her home. She told officers she locked her doors before leaving home on June 26 at 6 p.m.

When she returned at 10 p.m., the side door of her residence was unlocked and there were shoe prints in her bathtub. According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she noticed items missing on the morning of June 27.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor showed a man raising the bathroom window of the woman’s home and gaining entrance. According to the criminal complaint, the man was identified as Griffin who admitted during questioning to breaking into the woman’s home and stealing some of her things.

Griffin was assigned a $1,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the woman, including her home and property. He will next be in court on July 19 for his preliminary hearing.