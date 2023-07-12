RACINE — Those looking to move their bodies this summer and upcoming fall have more than a few chances to do so. In Racine County, various 5K run/walk events are happening throughout the area.
Seasoned athletes, community members, and anyone looking to run, walk or even roll can participate as a way to stay active while supporting different organizations, events and more in Racine County.
The following events are listed on the Racine County Eye’s free calendar page.
1. Life is Better at North Beach 5K
Head down to the sandy shores of Lake Michigan for some fun in the sun.
The Life is Better at North Beach 5K is happening on July 15 at 9 a.m.
5Kevents is putting on this event in partnership with Friends of Racine Parks Recreation and Cultural Services, Inc. Money raised from this event will help fund water safety equipment and safety awareness.
To learn more about this event visit the event listing.
2. Trails to Ales 5K
The 3rd annual Trails to Ales 5K is happening in Burlington as a part of what was formerly known as Maxwell Street Days now to be known as Experience Burlington Days.
The fun starts at 9 a.m. on July 29 at 500 Bridge St. in Burlington.
As stated on the Experience Burlington website, “after the race, enjoy some of Burlington’s best craft beers and food in a local setting.”
A beer is included with ticket price in addition to an event t-shirt. Get the full details by viewing the event listing.
3. Run for the Roses 5K
St. Rita’s Catholic Church is looking to raise $10,000, hoping that the Run for the Roses 5K event will bring in funds for their parish.
The event will take place on Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m., as a part of the weekend-long festivities happening during the St. Rita’s festival.
Learn more about the event by checking out the event listing on the Racine County Eye.
4. Pound the Pavement 5K
5Kevents is partnering with the Downtown Racine Corporation to bring a party to Racine just before Party on the Pavement.
The inaugural Pound the Pavement 5K will be held in Downtown Racine on Sept. 16.
First we race, then we party. All of the details can be found on our website.
5. The Root River 5K
Run along the Root River on Sept. 30 to support Billy’s Posse Inc. The nonprofit organization will be on the recieving end of this year’s charity walk.
As a way to support this lost dog search and recovery volunteer organization in southeastern Wisconsin, people are encouraged to sign up for the Root River 5K.
The fun starts at Island Park, 1698 Liberty St. at 9 a.m.
Learn more by visiting the calendar event page.
