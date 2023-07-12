MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an educational bear hunting webinar, today at noon, for people interested in learning how to hunt black bears.

Can’t make it at noon? The webinar will be available after the segment on the Wisconsin DNR YouTube page.

Credit: Wisconsin DNR

The webinar is set to cover topics: bear biology and management, bear hunting rules and regulations, and the most common techniques used to hunt bears in Wisconsin.

For those who attend at noon, after the presentation given by DNR staff, the audience will have opportunities to ask questions to panelists.

Learn more about hunting in Wisconsin by visiting the DNR’s website.