RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for east-central, south-central and southeast Wisconsin.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected today and this evening in multiple counties including Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.

“The most widespread coverage is expected from late morning through this afternoon. Locally heavy rain,

frequent lightning, and small hail will be possible with the thunderstorms,” states the outlook issued.

Looking ahead

According to NWS, additional thunderstorms are expected to hit the area on Thursday and possibly also over the weekend.

The exact timing and chance of thunderstorms have not been indicated yet per NWS.

Please note this story may be changed to provide ongoing and updated information.

