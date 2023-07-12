RACINE COUNTY — The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in theft crimes.

According to a Facebook post the police department posted, the two females worked together to conceal $2,000 dollars’ worth of electronics in their large black shoulder bags.

The department refers to one individual as “Mickey Mouse” and the other as “Good Vibes” based on the shirts the individuals are wearing.

A female suspect referred to as “Mickey Mouse” is suspected to have contributed to stealing $2,000 in electronics. – Credit: Mount Pleasant Police Department A female suspect referred to as “Good Vibes” is suspected to have contributed to stealing $2,000 in electronics. – Credit: Mount Pleasant Police Department

The images below provide a visual of the individuals walking out of a store who have yet to be identified.

Information about these individuals and their identities should be directed to the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.

If you see something, say something Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.