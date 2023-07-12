RACINE COUNTY — The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in theft crimes.
According to a Facebook post the police department posted, the two females worked together to conceal $2,000 dollars’ worth of electronics in their large black shoulder bags.
The department refers to one individual as “Mickey Mouse” and the other as “Good Vibes” based on the shirts the individuals are wearing.
The images below provide a visual of the individuals walking out of a store who have yet to be identified.
Information about these individuals and their identities should be directed to the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.
If you see something, say something
Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.
Racine Police & Fire
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Stay up to date with emergency, crime, police and fire encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.