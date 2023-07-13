SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The Racine Roundup officially turns 1 year old this week. The inception of this local news segment is made possible because of the Racine County Eye’s partnership with TMJ4.

The Racine Roundup airs on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news each Thursday as a way to educate and inform viewers about local happenings.

Over the course of the past year, Racine County Eye’s owner Denise Lockwood, editor Loren Lamoreaux and reporter Emma Widmar have discussed various stories with anchors from TMJ4 via Zoom and in-studio.

Racine Roundup highlights Racine County

Each week the stories featured have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well.

Viewers from Racine County and beyond tune in to learn about upcoming events, community stories and more.

The segments are viewable on Youtube following the live show as a way for people to catch up on what’s happening.

Throughout the year, the Racine Roundup has focused on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha, and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Today, the Racine County Eye invites you to tune in to the 4 O’Clock news for a special segment that celebrates the Racine Roundup’s successful first year.

In addition to celebrating having an entire year on the 4 O’Clock news under our belts, the Racine County Eye will also speak about the 10-year anniversary of the Racine County Eye local news website.

Tune in on channel 4 or by watching live from TMJ4’s website. If you miss the segment, watch it after the fact on Youtube.