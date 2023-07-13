2023 Racine County Summer Bucket List: 101 things to do

RACINE COUNTY — Summer is in full swing and the opportunities to have a ball in Racine County are endless.
Sometimes thinking of something fun to do is challenging, especially when there are so many activities to participate in, events to attend, places to go and things to do.
Between the hustle and bustle of life, it can make narrowing down something to do difficult, to say the least.
Experience all of Racine County this summer — worry-free. Let the 2023 Racine County Summer Bucket List be your gateway to a good time in Southeastern Wisconsin.
The following activities, events, things to do and other ideas focus on the iconic people, programs and places in the county but also reveal hidden gems that may be less explored.
Whether you need a reminder of what’s available or want to tackle an activity that is listed for the first time, give it a go and embrace what Racine County has to offer.
The items listed are named at random. The Racine County Eye does not sponsor any of the following activities. We only encourage people to get out into the community and enjoy what our county has to offer.
101 things to do in Racine County
- Collect beach glass at Samuel Myers Park
- Picnic at the Racine Zoo
- Grab an ice cream cone at Adrian’s Frozen Custard
- Camp at Cliffside Park
- Kayak the Root River
- Visit the caterpillar at Village Square in Union Grove
- Explore the Art for Uptown murals in Uptown Racine
- Hike at Richard Bong State Recreation Area
- Bike the White River State Trail
- Take a class at the Racine Art Museum
- Urban sketch at Sam Johnson Parkway
- Dine at Fred’s Burgers
- Take photos at the Dekoven Center
- Buy a kringle and enjoy it at Smolenski Park
- Swim at SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center
- Do yoga at Bend & Brew
- Skydive at Skydive Midwest
- Take the Quilts on Barns tour
- Visit the Caledonia Conservancy trails
- Take photos at the Caledonia Historical Society Village
- Cool off at the Splash pad
- Visit alpacas at the Eco-Justice Center
- Go to a farmers market
- Watch the Aquaducks at Brown’s Lake
- Take a history dive at the Racine Heritage Museum
- Watch a race at Great Lakes Dragaway
- Pick your own bouquet at For The Love of Flowers Farm
- Take a tour of the SC Johnson buildings
- Antique at School Days Antique Mall
- Catch a movie at the Plaza Theater
- See a show at Racine Theatre Guild
- Drink a beer at Franksville Craft Beer Garden
- Shop in Downtown Racine
- Bowl at Old Settlers Bowling Center
- Go to the Racine County Fair
- Paint pottery at Seven Seas Creative Space
- Dine on a patio with your pup at a local restaurant
- Skate at Pershing Park Skateboard Park
- Listen to live music
- Sight-see or party on one of two Pedal taverns
- Mini golf at Mulligan’s Mini Golf & Driving range
- Grab a sweet treat at a local bakery
- Play a round of golf at a public course
- Fish on Lake Michigan
- Take your dog to the dog park
- Climb the Wind Point Lighthouse
- Take a walk along Zoo Beach
- Stroll around The Loop in Burlington
- Grab a pizza from the many pizza parlors
- Hangout on Monument Square
- Read a book by the Fox River
- Enjoy gelato at Dinvo Gelato Cafe
- Stroll through the greenhouses at Milaegar’s
- Play at Kids Connection Playground
- Blow glass at Hot Shop Glass
- Visit an art gallery
- Attend a Movie in the Park
- Ride on a charter boat
- Rent an item from the Beyond the Books collection
- Do a photoshoot at the Charles A. Wustum Museum
61. Visit Fern the Tortoise at Rooted
62. Walk the Lake Michigan Pathway
63. Play a game of kickball at Lockwood Park on Saturdays with the Racine Police Department
64. See the stars at the Modine Benstead Observatory
65. Bike the Seven Waters Bike Trail
66. Navigate the trails at River Bend Nature Center
67. Rent a canoe at the REC Center
68. Spend a day at Spectrum School of the Arts
69. Pick up and donate books to the Free Little Library at Mocha Lisa Coffee House
70. Splash in the pool at the RUSD Aquatic Center
71. Organize a game of softball at Gorney Park
72. Meditate at the Reefpoint Marina Plaza
73. Sunbathe at Pioneer Park
74. Sleep on a sailboat
75. Photograph historic sites in the county
76. Watch To Be Alive! at The Golden Rondelle Theater
77. Snag a bite to eat at a local restaurant
78. Play sand volleyball at North Beach
79. Cool off at the Racine Curling Club
80. Do a workshop at Seno K/RLT Conservancy
81. Enjoy a fish fry at 100 places
82. Fly a kite at a local park
83. Walk the riverwalk in Burlington
84. Visit the Burlington Historical Society
85. Take a Heritage Walking Tour
86. Shop the streets of historic Rochester
87. Go to an Animal Crackers concert
88. Walk the labyrinth at Siena Retreat Center
89. Visit a sunflower field
90. Watch a Racine Raiders Football game
91. Book a staycation at Jellystone Campground
92. Catch a soccer game at SCORe
93. Play pickleball at Campus Park
94. Sip on some wine at a local winery
95. ATV at Richard Bong State Recreation Area
96. Animal watch at The Tichigan Wildlife Area
97. Chow down at Kewpee Sandwich Shop
98. Go supper clubbing at the HOBNOB
99. Pet animals at the Bear Den Zoo and Petting Farm
100. Take a sailing class at Racine Yacht Club
