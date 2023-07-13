2023 Racine County Summer Bucket List: 101 things to do

Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — Summer is in full swing and the opportunities to have a ball in Racine County are endless.

Sometimes thinking of something fun to do is challenging, especially when there are so many activities to participate in, events to attend, places to go and things to do.

Between the hustle and bustle of life, it can make narrowing down something to do difficult, to say the least.

Experience all of Racine County this summer — worry-free. Let the 2023 Racine County Summer Bucket List be your gateway to a good time in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Bucket list item #1: Collect beach glass at the beautiful Samuel Myers Park. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The following activities, events, things to do and other ideas focus on the iconic people, programs and places in the county but also reveal hidden gems that may be less explored.

Whether you need a reminder of what’s available or want to tackle an activity that is listed for the first time, give it a go and embrace what Racine County has to offer.

The items listed are named at random. The Racine County Eye does not sponsor any of the following activities. We only encourage people to get out into the community and enjoy what our county has to offer.

101 things to do in Racine County

  1. Collect beach glass at Samuel Myers Park
  2. Picnic at the Racine Zoo
  3. Grab an ice cream cone at Adrian’s Frozen Custard
  4. Camp at Cliffside Park
  5. Kayak the Root River
  6. Visit the caterpillar at Village Square in Union Grove
  7. Explore the Art for Uptown murals in Uptown Racine
  8. Hike at Richard Bong State Recreation Area
  9. Bike the White River State Trail
  10. Take a class at the Racine Art Museum
  11. Urban sketch at Sam Johnson Parkway
  12. Dine at Fred’s Burgers
  13. Take photos at the Dekoven Center
  14. Buy a kringle and enjoy it at Smolenski Park
  15. Swim at SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center
  16. Do yoga at Bend & Brew
  17. Skydive at Skydive Midwest
  18. Take the Quilts on Barns tour
  19. Visit the Caledonia Conservancy trails
  20. Take photos at the Caledonia Historical Society Village
  21. Cool off at the Splash pad
  22. Visit alpacas at the Eco-Justice Center
  23. Go to a farmers market
  24. Watch the Aquaducks at Brown’s Lake
  25. Take a history dive at the Racine Heritage Museum
  26. Watch a race at Great Lakes Dragaway
  27. Pick your own bouquet at For The Love of Flowers Farm
  28. Take a tour of the SC Johnson buildings
  29. Antique at School Days Antique Mall
  30. Catch a movie at the Plaza Theater
  31. See a show at Racine Theatre Guild
  32. Drink a beer at Franksville Craft Beer Garden
  33. Shop in Downtown Racine
  34. Bowl at Old Settlers Bowling Center
  35. Go to the Racine County Fair
  36. Paint pottery at Seven Seas Creative Space
  37. Dine on a patio with your pup at a local restaurant
  38. Skate at Pershing Park Skateboard Park
  39. Listen to live music 
  40. Sight-see or party on one of two Pedal taverns 
  41. Mini golf at Mulligan’s Mini Golf & Driving range
  42. Grab a sweet treat at a local bakery 
  43. Play a round of golf at a public course
  44. Fish on Lake Michigan 
  45. Take your dog to the dog park
  46. Climb the Wind Point Lighthouse 
  47. Take a walk along Zoo Beach 
  48. Stroll around The Loop in Burlington
  49. Grab a pizza from the many pizza parlors
  50. Hangout on Monument Square 
  51. Read a book by the Fox River
  52. Enjoy gelato at Dinvo Gelato Cafe
  53. Stroll through the greenhouses at Milaegar’s
  54. Play at Kids Connection Playground
  55. Blow glass at Hot Shop Glass
  56. Visit an art gallery 
  57. Attend a Movie in the Park
  58. Ride on a charter boat
  59. Rent an item from the Beyond the Books collection
  60. Do a photoshoot at the Charles A. Wustum Museum

61. Visit Fern the Tortoise at Rooted
62. Walk the Lake Michigan Pathway

63. Play a game of kickball at Lockwood Park on Saturdays with the Racine Police Department
64. See the stars at the Modine Benstead Observatory
65. Bike the Seven Waters Bike Trail
66. Navigate the trails at River Bend Nature Center
67. Rent a canoe at the REC Center
68. Spend a day at Spectrum School of the Arts
69. Pick up and donate books to the Free Little Library at Mocha Lisa Coffee House
70. Splash in the pool at the RUSD Aquatic Center
71. Organize a game of softball at Gorney Park
72. Meditate at the Reefpoint Marina Plaza
73. Sunbathe at Pioneer Park
74. Sleep on a sailboat
75. Photograph historic sites in the county
76. Watch To Be Alive! at The Golden Rondelle Theater 
77. Snag a bite to eat at a local restaurant
78. Play sand volleyball at North Beach
79. Cool off at the Racine Curling Club
80. Do a workshop at Seno K/RLT Conservancy
81. Enjoy a fish fry at 100 places
82. Fly a kite at a local park
83. Walk the riverwalk in Burlington
84. Visit the Burlington Historical Society
85. Take a Heritage Walking Tour
86. Shop the streets of historic Rochester
87. Go to an Animal Crackers concert 
88. Walk the labyrinth at Siena Retreat Center
89. Visit a sunflower field
90. Watch a Racine Raiders Football game
91. Book a staycation at Jellystone Campground
92. Catch a soccer game at SCORe
93. Play pickleball at Campus Park
94. Sip on some wine at a local winery
95. ATV at Richard Bong State Recreation Area
96. Animal watch at The Tichigan Wildlife Area
97. Chow down at Kewpee Sandwich Shop
98. Go supper clubbing at the HOBNOB
99. Pet animals at the Bear Den Zoo and Petting Farm
100. Take a sailing class at Racine Yacht Club
101. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye to read about more things to do

