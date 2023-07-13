RACINE COUNTY — A motorcyclist was transported via Flight for Life after a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:40 p.m., the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD) responded to a crash in the Town of Dover.
The incident involved a single vehicle – a motorcycle – with injuries. The accident occurred at the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and Highway 75/Highway S (N. Beaumont Avenue).
Motorcycle crash causes head injury; Flight for Life called
According to the release, KFRD dispatch information indicated that the operator of the motorcycle had a head injury, and Flight for Life was requested to the scene.
Once KFRD arrived on the scene, a male subject was identified lying at the north edge of the roundabout curb near a downed motorcycle lying on its left side.
KFRD identified that the subject was bleeding from an apparent head injury. On-scene care was immediately initiated by KFRD.
The motorcyclist was assessed and stabilized for transport by Flight for Life to Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.
