RACINE COUNTY — A motorcyclist was transported via Flight for Life after a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD) responded to a crash in the Town of Dover.

The incident involved a single vehicle – a motorcycle – with injuries. The accident occurred at the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and Highway 75/Highway S (N. Beaumont Avenue).

Motorcycle crash causes head injury; Flight for Life called

According to the release, KFRD dispatch information indicated that the operator of the motorcycle had a head injury, and Flight for Life was requested to the scene.

Once KFRD arrived on the scene, a male subject was identified lying at the north edge of the roundabout curb near a downed motorcycle lying on its left side. KFRD identified that the subject was bleeding from an apparent head injury. On-scene care was immediately initiated by KFRD. Rescue personnel transport the victim to the Flight for Life helicopter. – Credit: KFRD

The motorcyclist was assessed and stabilized for transport by Flight for Life to Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.