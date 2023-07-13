The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of July 15 – 22

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Reading and Learning All Summer Long

Summer is the season to play, recharge, and grow. Whether you’re a student in need of learning opportunities so you don’t lose the skills you learned throughout the school year, or out of school but ready to try something new to stretch yourself, we’ve got some great activities for you throughout the season:

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.”

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.” All Together Now: Racine Monopoly — Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started.

— Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started. Summer Scares — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities. Summer of Play STEM Challenge — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack. Lunch Break at the Library — Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24 through Sept. 6. Stop by the circle of Library Drive to try foods from local food trucks.

All Ages

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Join us at the library as we host a series of summer programs for everyone in your family. This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now,” which focuses on kindness, unity and friendship. Summer Reading Program is an annual initiative hosted by the Racine Public Library — and libraries around the world — to keep our community all reading and learning together.

To set reading goals, track your progress and enter to win prizes, sign up at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com. To find All Together Now activities, just search up “All Together Now” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: Racine Monopoly

Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5 | Racine Public Library and locations throughout Racine

We’re kicking off summer reading with a round of Racine Monopoly, where you can try activities at locations throughout Racine for a chance to win prizes like a one-year family pass to the Racine Art Museum, gift cards to local businesses, plants and more.

To get started, stop by the library’s adult or youth services desks to grab your Racine Monopoly board. From there, visit stops on the board and complete activities to earn stamps. Your goal is to complete a Monopoly by getting a stamp for all the locations in a color set. Once you complete a Monopoly, stop back into the library to be entered to win a prize. You can complete as many Monopolies as there are colors on the board — just make sure to log all your Monopolies at the library by Saturday, Aug. 5. Prizes will be drawn the week of Aug. 7.

Registration is required.

Summer of Play: STEM Challenge

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Play with different STEM activities this summer to earn badges and enter to win prizes. Activities include attending a Maker Monday session, checking out titles from Libby and hoopla, trying LinkedIn Learning or one of our technology classes, and more. You can use the tickets you earn from completing activities to enter drawings to win a 3D printer. To get started, sign up for Summer of Play at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: “Community Rocks” Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, July 1 through Saturday, July 15 | Locations throughout Racine

This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now.” From July 1-15, scour Racine to find Community Rocks painted by our visitors. To get started, stop in to the library for your scavenger hunt list. When you find a rock, write down the location, or take a picture to share to our Facebook page. If you complete the whole list, you’ll win an extra ticket for our summer reading prize drawings.

No registration is required.

Camp NaNoWriMo

Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 31 | Wherever you are

Welcome to Camp NaNoWriMo, a month-long writing journey where you can develop old drafts or start a new story, fanfiction, poetry, or anything that inspires you. Add your name to our giant poster in the youth services department to declare your goals.

No registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, July 17 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, July 19 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first-floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try. This week’s truck is Piña Mexican Eats.

No registration is required.

Kids

Coding Classes: Coding Blocks

Saturday, July 15 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Kids Grades K-3Coding isn’t just about a pageful of text and symbols. You can code even using hands-on tools like physical blocks and games. These methods are fun, easy ways to start learning coding.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, July 15 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Kids & Tweens Grades 3+

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, July 17 | 10-10:20 a.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 Months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, July 17 | 5-6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, July 18 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Learn to Code with Dash the Robot

Tuesday, July 18 | 1-2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Learn the basics of block coding with the guidance of Dash the Robot and our class instructor.

Registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, July 19 | 10-10:25 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact. If you like crafts, stick around after the storytime for a craft session with Miss Keiko.

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Wednesday, July 19 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Introduce your little ones to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts through fun and interactive activities. Explore a variety of STEAM skills at stations throughout the Innovation Lab, including robotics, simple coding, and more.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club for Grades 4-7

Wednesday, July 19 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Kids Entering Grades 4-7

Young Minecraft enthusiasts, join us every Thursday to play cooperatively on a shared server. We’re open to all playstyles, including building, survival and PVP. Sign up quickly — only 12 slots are available. Your registration signs you up for all sessions, every Wednesday through August.

Registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, July 20 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Coding Games in Scratch

Thursday, July 20 | 11 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Learn the basics of coding and take the first step towards creating your very own games using Scratch.

Registration is required.

Girls Who Code

Thursday, July 20 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | 9-15 Years

Learn the basics of coding robots, 3D printing and laser engraving on acrylic, metal and wood. This mini summer camp will feature creative activities throughout so that you can try your new STEM skills. Your registration signs you up for all sessions, every Thursday through July. Slots are limited to 6, so sign up quickly.

Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, July 22 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, July 22 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 3+

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search up “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, July 17 | 5-6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournament: Win a Playmat!

Monday, July 17 | 5-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Calling all Yu-Gi-Oh! lovers! Join us for a chance to win a playmat and other great prizes at our unofficial tournament. Our Konami judge will facilitate three 40-minute rounds for up to 20 participants. No decks will be provided, so please bring your own.

Registration is required.

Thoughtful Words Poetry Workshop

Wednesday, July 19 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Ages 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Please bring your own supplies and refreshments. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is required.

Summer Scares: Teen Craft & Chat — Lycanthro-Dolls

Thursday, July 20 | 5-6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Help Barbie and friends embrace their new life as Were-Barbies. Together, we’ll give them the life-changing monster makeover they’ve been dying for! Get ready to unleash your creativity and transform these dolls into fierce, fashionable Were-Barbies.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club for Grades 8-12

Thursday, July 20 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Teens Entering Grades 8-12

Young Minecraft enthusiasts, join us every Thursday to play cooperatively on a shared server. We’re open to all playstyles, including building, survival and PVP. Sign up quickly — only 12 slots are available. Your registration signs you up for all sessions, every Thursday through Aug. 10.

Registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, July 20 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about books, movies, TV shows and more.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Code with Drawing

Saturday, July 22 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Explore the world of robotics, and unleash your inner coder. Get ready to program a robot that can respond to drawings of your own design.

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, July 17 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Switch Bowling League for Adults

Tuesday, July 18 | 10 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Strike up some fun with Nintendo Switch bowling! Join a team of four, and compete against other teams every Tuesday. After you register, stay tuned for us to post the team schedules.

Registration is required.

Tech Tuesday

Tuesday, July 18 | Noon-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for personalized tech help and education. Get help with computers, phones, tablets, smart watches and more, or learn more about the tech the Innovation Lab has to offer.

No registration is required.

Continuing Education Resources with the Education Opportunity Center

Tuesday, July 18 | 3-6 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Continuing your education is a big choice, and we’re here to help make it easier. Stop in to visit with the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) for free guidance and information on how you can make continuing education work for you.

No registration is required.

Driver’s License Reinstatement Clinic with LIFT WI

Tuesday, July 18 | 3-6 p.m. | Adult Services – Study Rooms 4 & 5

Work with an attorney from LIFT WI to reinstate your driver’s license. Registration is required — visit TinyURL.com/LIFTWIRacineClinic to book your 30-minute slot. To learn more, call 608-305-4829 or email Info@LIFTWisconsin.org.

Registration is required.

Computer Basics: Internet Search Tricks

Tuesday, July 18 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

What’s the best way to use a search engine like Google to find your way around the internet? We’ll show you how to phrase your search for the best results and what search engines can do for you.

Registration is required.

Spice It Up!

Wednesday, July 19 until supplies run out | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Once a month, we’ll give you a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and — of course — the spice itself. Just stop by the second-floor staff desk to pick up your sample. Available first-come, first-served until supplies run out.

No registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, July 19 • Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at (414) 236-0415 or Paola Barragan at (262) 346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Thoughtful Words Poetry Workshop

Wednesday, July 19 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Teens & Adults 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Please bring your own supplies and refreshments.

Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Senior Movie Day: The Great Debaters

Friday, July 21 | Noon-2:15 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Watch a movie on our full-size screen and projector while enjoying free popcorn and water. “The Great Debaters” is a drama based on the true story of Melvin B. Tolson, a professor at Wiley College Texas. In 1935, he inspired students to form the school’s first debate team, which went on to challenge Harvard in the national championship. 2007 • PG-13 • 2 hr 6 min

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly-renovated space!