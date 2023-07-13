The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, July 6. This week, Racine County Eye owner Denise Lockwood, web editor Loren Lamoreaux, and reporter Emma Widmar were live in the TMJ4 studio with Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the partnership between the news sources.

The crew from the Racine County Eye stood beside the anchors around a table showcasing a kringle from Racine’s very own O&H Bakery along with a basket of goodies to commemorate the special occasion. Susan began the segment by asking Denise about the past year and the progress Racine County Eye’s partnership has made with TMJ4. It segwayed into a conversation between Ryan and Loren where Loren took the floor and shared how the Racine County Eye is growing and adding more members to the team. This year also highlights 10 years of the local news source gaining the trust of readers in Racine. Inside the studio for the 4 O’Clock News on TMJ4. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Lastly, Susan circled the conversation to Emma asking her to open up about how going through various health challenges led her to become a storyteller. Emma shared how it was the Racine community that supported her during the difficult. times and now it’s a pleasure of hers to giveback to the community by sharing their stories.

Loren Lamoreaux, Emma Widmar and Denise Lockwood smile in the TMJ4 news studio before the Racine Roundup segment. – Credit: Emma Widmar Many smiles were shared as the crew celebrated the first anniversary. Both teams look forward to growing together and collaborating in the year to come. We will see you next Thursday on the Racine Roundup!

