RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of east-central, south-central and southeast Wisconsin.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and this evening in multiple counties including Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.
According to NWS, severe weather is estimated mainly to impact near the Illinois border.
In addition, damaging winds and large hail are the primary threat. Other isolated to scattered
storms will affect the remainder of southern Wisconsin during the evening, but with lesser chances of these storms becoming severe.
Hazardous weather: looking ahead
Looking ahead to days two through seven, there are additional daily chances for thunderstorms to be expected through at least Sunday. The exact timing and chances remain uncertain at this time per NWS.
Air Quality Advisory
In addition to the Hazardous Weather Outlook, there is an active Air Quality Advisory in effect throughout Wisconsin.
