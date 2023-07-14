Racine, WI – A 62-year-old Racine man, Tracy S. Scott, is now in custody on a $1 million cash bond, facing a first-degree intentional homicide charge with a dangerous weapon.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office filed charges based on the shooting incident that resulted in the death of Shawnte Hudson on June 2. Scott was arrested on Friday and appeared in Racine County Circuit Court.

Racine man faces life in prison

If convicted, Scott could be sentenced to life in prison. In addition to the homicide charge, he is also facing a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. This charge carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and a fine of $25,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police responded to a report on June 2 of a shooting in the 1600 block of West Sixth Street.

A female witness told the police that her father had shot her boyfriend, Shawnte Hudson, and then fled the scene. Hudson was pronounced dead by the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office. The complaint clarifies that Scott is the long-time boyfriend of the woman’s mother, not her biological father.

The woman provided a statement to the police, revealing that she and Hudson had argued about various issues in their relationship, but it had never turned physical. When her mother and Scott arrived at the home, her mother went to the kitchen while Scott went to the living room where Hudson was present.

According to the woman, she heard a loud noise and witnessed Scott holding a handgun with Hudson on the ground. She stated that there was no time for an argument between the two men, but Scott was aware of the issues she had been facing with Hudson.

Scott allegedly flees from scene

After the shooting, Scott allegedly yelled “let’s go” to the woman’s mother, and they left the scene in an unknown direction. Initially, the woman’s mother denied being present during the shooting, but later admitted they had been there for about three minutes prior. She claimed not to have seen Scott with a gun.

Court records indicate that Scott has a criminal history dating back to 1981, including a conviction for felony armed robbery and burglary in Clarksdale, Mississippi. In Racine County alone, he has 12 prior convictions.

What’s next

The preliminary hearing for Scott is set to take place on July 19 at 9 a.m.