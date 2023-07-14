MOUNT PLEASANT — A splash pad will open at Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, on July 17 in Mount Pleasant. The rest of the park is currently open, minus a few areas where grass is growing, for the public to enjoy.

The grand opening of the splash pad comes just in time for summer weather and provides a way for residents and visitors to cool off.

It will be open at the village’s newly reconstructed park until Labor Day weekend, according to a Facebook post made by the Village of Mount Pleasant.

It is part of phase two of the park’s construction timeline. More about the park’s new amenities and features can be discovered on the villages’ website.

The interactive and entertaining water feature will be available to use from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Splash pad rules

To use the splash pad, users should take into consideration the following rules:

To activate the splash pad users must locate the orange activator and tap on it to activate the water No pets, skateboards, bicycles, scooters or rollerblades No street shoes Clean flip-flops or aqua socks may be used No climbing or tapering with equipment or spray features Swim diapers are required for children who are not toilet trained Children under the age of 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult No glass containers No alcohol

Additional features

In addition to the Splash Pad opening, the Parks & Recreation Department will accept reservations for the large 40’ x 60’ picnic shelter near the pond beginning July 17. Online reservation requests can be made through MyRec. Reservations dates for 2023 are available from August through October.

Click here to read Frequently Asked Questions about the Campus Park amenities and their opening.

Any other questions about the splash pad can be directed to the Village of Mount Pleasant.