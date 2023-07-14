RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild needs you for its latest production. Auditions are set for Monday and Tuesday, July 17 and 18, for “The Cemetery Club,” which will hit the stage at the Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, this fall.

Rehearsals for “The Cemetery Club” will begin later this month and will be performed Sept. 15 through Oct. 1. More information will follow in the coming weeks. ‘The Cemetery Club’ synopsis “The Cemetery Club” follows Lucille, Doris and Ida, a group of feisty, widowed “golden girls,” longtime friends who get together each month for tea to gossip, share some wisecracks and visit their husbands’ graves.

As they cope with living life after death, Lucille fancies herself a swinger, Doris remains loyal to her husband’s memory, and Ida secretly wishes for a budding romance. Through their healing, they quarrel, joke around and even compete for a new love interest in an amusing and touching comedy.

Roles are available for four women and one man, ages 50 and older. For more about role requirements, visit www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals of all ethnicities, backgrounds and levels of experience are invited to audition.

Cast and crew members are not required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, however, it is encouraged.

Auditions for “The Cemetery Club,” under the direction of Douglas Instenes, will consist of a cold reading of the script. Potential cast members can check out a script in advance at the RTG Box Office with a $10 deposit that will be refunded when the script is returned.

For more information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.