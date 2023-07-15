CALEDONIA, WI — Two people were injured and taken to an area hospital following a hit and run crash that happened Saturday night.

Caledonia police and fire departments responded to a reported hit and run incident that occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday on Kremer Avenue near Lora Street.

As part of their investigative efforts, law enforcement officers temporarily closed down the affected road. However, the road has since been reopened for normal traffic.

Witnesses at the scene reported observing a man on foot pursuing another individual who was driving a vehicle. It was noted that the police had already been notified and were actively involved in the pursuit.

According to a nearby resident, the individual driving the car made phone calls, and a woman’s voice was heard urgently inquiring if anyone had contacted the police.

Battalion Chief Jason Hempel confirmed that the hit and run resulted in injuries to two individuals, who were subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

As of now, the incident remains under investigation by the authorities. Further details will be provided as we receive updates from the Caledonia Police Department.