RACINE COUNTY — A traffic stop on July 8 led to the fourth drunk driving charge for a 47-year-old Kansasville man.

Bradley D. O’Malley faces a maximum possible prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine if he’s convicted of the latest felony.

Racine County Circuit Court records show that O’Malley remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Drunk driving, 4th offense

A Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped O’Malley’s motorcycle at the location of Beaumont Avenue and County Line Road. The deputy observed a strong odor of intoxicants and that O’Malley had red, bloodshot eyes.

O’Malley stated he just had a beer at an area bar. After a series of field sobriety tests, O’Malley’s blood alcohol content registered at 0.102 on a preliminary breath test. He was then taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw. The results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Court records show that O’Malley has previous drunk driving convictions in 1997 in Walworth County, 1998 in Walworth County and 1999 in Racine County.

O’Malley is due back in court on July 19, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.