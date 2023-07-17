BURLINGTON — Students enrolled in the Burlington Area School District (BASD) can prepare for the upcoming school year by accessing a school supply list for their appropriate school.
Locating a school supply list can help prepare you or your child with the resources that are needed to start the school year off on the right note.
BASD School supply lists
Lists are available for various grade levels and schools within Burlington Area School District. View the individual PDFs to view individual supply lists. To access the master list visit the link here.
4K- 2nd grade
3rd-5th grade
Cooper Montessori
Karcher MS/Burlington HS
More information about BASD can be found online.
Schools
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.