BURLINGTON — Students enrolled in the Burlington Area School District (BASD) can prepare for the upcoming school year by accessing a school supply list for their appropriate school.

Locating a school supply list can help prepare you or your child with the resources that are needed to start the school year off on the right note.

BASD School supply lists

Lists are available for various grade levels and schools within Burlington Area School District. View the individual PDFs to view individual supply lists. To access the master list visit the link here.

4K- 2nd grade

4K-2ndSchoolsuppliesDownload

3rd-5th grade

3rd-5thDownload

Cooper Montessori

Cooper-MontessoriDownload

Karcher MS/Burlington HS

KarcherBHSDownload

More information about BASD can be found online.

