RACINE — The school year will be here before families know it. To prepare for the upcoming year, Racine Unified School District is urging all families to complete the annual registration forms for their students.
The process is simple, according to RUSD, but a necessary step for families to ensure important student information is accurate and updated for all current students attending RUSD.
Registration can be completed through the Infinite Campus portal.
Access through Infinite Campus
RUSD provides the following steps on how to access the forms:
To access the registration, primary households (the household used to determine residency) will need to:
- Login to Infinite Campus Parent Portal
- Select More on the side or from the menu
- Select Annual Registration
Anyone without access to Infinite Campus Parent Portal or need assistance should direct questions to email campus.noreply@rusd.org.
Racine Unified registration
The Annual Registration forms for the Racine Unified School District will ask the following:
- Household information
- Address
- Phone numbers
- If your primary address has changed, please bring proof of residency to the District office as soon as possible.
- Parent/guardian information
- Phone numbers
- Email addresses
- Student information
- Health, medication information
- Emergency contact information
- Names
- Phone numbers
Technology troubleshooting
According to RUSD, the Annual Registration process does not work as well when accessed through a mobile device. It is recommended that those completing the forms use a Chromebook, laptop or desktop computer.
If you do not have access to a Chromebook, laptop or desktop computer, please visit the RUSD Welcome Center, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or call 262-631-7194 or email enrollment.center@rusd.org to schedule an appointment.
English and Spanish support is available through the district.
