RACINE — Eleven graduates from area high schools recently received scholarship awards totaling $22,000 from the Racine Founders Rotary Club, demonstrating the club’s commitment and encouragement of Racine’s youth.
Dennis J. Barry STRIVE Scholarships are awarded annually by the club in memory of Dennis Barry, a long-standing and energized Rotarian. Winners display many positive attributes including “Service above Self,” the Rotary International motto coined by founder Paul P. Harris who was born in Racine.
“This scholarship is designed to be unique among scholarships,” said Rotarian Ashley Staeck, who chairs the committee. “It’s intended for students who began their high school career with grades that did not reflect their potential but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic ability.”
This year’s scholarship winners include:
- Annika Speener, a graduate of Walden III High School, will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
- Connor Sandkuhler, a graduate of JI Case High School, will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Davion Robinson, who graduated from JI Case High School, will attend Howard University
- Ephraim Slamka, a graduate of Walden III High School, will attend Caltech
- Hayden Frank, a graduate of Union Grove High School, will attend UW-Platteville
- Rabeka Liberto, a graduate of Burlington High School, will attend UW-Platteville
- TaLanda Rogers, a graduate of JI Case High School, will attend Carthage College
- Dontaveon Echoles, a graduate of Washington Park High School, will attend UW-Parkside
- Grace Schmitz, a graduate of JI Case High School, will attend Marquette University
- Eric Ibarra, a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School, will attend Concordia University
- Alexis Hrouda, who attended St. Catherine’s High School, will attend UW-Milwaukee.
The Dennis Barry STRIVE Scholarship Golf Classic funds the scholarships, which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15 at Ives Grove Golf Course.
Local schools
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.