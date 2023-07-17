Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — Those attending a school within the Siena Catholic Schools system will be back in the classroom come August.

The time to start shopping for the 2023-2024 school year is now. To be prepared when heading to the store, view the school supply list that corresponds accordingly to the school associated with your family.

Siena Catholic Schools Supply Lists

The school supply lists available are attached below. Click the link under the supply list column to find what materials are needed for this upcoming school year.

Additional information about each school can be found by clicking the school name under the school column.

SchoolSupply List
John Paul II AcademyJohn Paul II Academy’s school supply list
Our Lady of Grace AcademyNot available at this time
St. Catherine’s High SchoolNo specific list
Information available
St. Joseph SchoolSt. Joseph school supply list
St. Lucy SchoolSt. Lucy school supply list
St. Rita SchoolSt. Rita school supply list
St. Sebastian STEM AcademySt. Sebastian STEM Academy supply list
Siena Catholic Schools Supply Lists

Additional information about Siena Catholic Schools can be found online.

Schools

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

More local news

Leave a comment