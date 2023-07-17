RACINE COUNTY — Those attending a school within the Siena Catholic Schools system will be back in the classroom come August.

The time to start shopping for the 2023-2024 school year is now. To be prepared when heading to the store, view the school supply list that corresponds accordingly to the school associated with your family.

Siena Catholic Schools Supply Lists

The school supply lists available are attached below. Click the link under the supply list column to find what materials are needed for this upcoming school year.

Additional information about each school can be found by clicking the school name under the school column.

Additional information about Siena Catholic Schools can be found online.