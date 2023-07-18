With back to school right around the corner, parents are starting to think about packing lunches for their kids. This can be a daunting task, especially if you want to pack healthy and nutritious lunches that your kids will actually eat.

Here are five great lunch ideas that are sure to please:

1. Turkey and Cheese Roll-Ups

These are a classic school lunchbox staple for a reason. They’re easy to make, portable, and kid-friendly. Simply spread some cream cheese or hummus on a whole-wheat tortilla, top with turkey or chicken, cheese, and your favorite veggies, and roll up.

Photo by Ella Olsson on Pexels.com

2. Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is a great way to get your kids to eat their vegetables. There are endless variations, so you can customize it to your child’s taste. Try a classic macaroni salad with celery, carrots, and peas, or a more exotic version with quinoa, roasted red peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes.

3. Hummus and Veggie Wraps

Hummus is a healthy and delicious way to add protein and fiber to your child’s lunch. Simply spread some hummus on a whole-wheat wrap, top with your favorite veggies, and roll up. For a fun twist, try using pita bread instead of a wrap, or cut the wrap into triangles for finger food.

4. Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a great source of protein and make a healthy and filling snack. They’re also easy to pack and transport, so they’re a great option for school lunches.

5. Yogurt Parfait

Photo by Anastasia Belousova on Pexels.com

Yogurt parfaits are a refreshing and nutritious lunch option. Simply layer yogurt, granola, fruit, and nuts in a glass jar or container. You can also add honey or maple syrup for sweetness.

These are just a few ideas to get you started. With a little creativity, you can pack healthy and delicious lunches that your kids will love.

Additional tips for packing healthy lunches:

Include a variety of foods from all food groups.

Pack foods that your child will actually eat.

Avoid processed foods and sugary drinks.

Label your child’s lunch so that it doesn’t get lost.

Pack a reusable water bottle.

With a little planning, you can pack healthy and delicious school lunches that your kids will love. So get creative and have fun!