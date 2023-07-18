With the start of the school year just around the corner, parents are starting to think about how to prepare their children for the upcoming year. Here are a few things parents can do right now to get started:

Get involved in their child’s school. This could mean volunteering in the classroom, attending school events or simply being a supportive parent. Getting involved in their child’s school will help parents stay connected with their child’s education and make sure they are getting the most out of their experience. Credit: Adam Winger / Unsplash

By taking these steps now, parents can help their children have a successful start to the school year.

Additional tips for parents preparing for the school year:

This will help them stay on top of their schoolwork and avoid procrastination. Be supportive. Let children know that they are there for them and that they believe in them.

By following these tips, parents can help their child have a successful start to the school year.