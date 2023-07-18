Gov. Evers celebrates Highway 50 construction completion

KENOSHA — Gov. Tony Evers joined officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and community leaders in Kenosha to celebrate improvements that have been made to Wisconsin Highway 50 (WIS 50) in Kenosha County on July 17.
“Highway 50 serves as a critical east-west connector route in the southeast corner of our state, and these improvements are giving folks a safer, more reliable route to their destination,” said Gov. Evers.
“This highway project was one of the largest urban roadway reconstruction projects WisDOT has undertaken in the last 23 years, and it’s an investment that will pay dividends long into the future, strengthening our state’s economy and modernizing the corridor to spur further growth in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and surrounding communities.”
Highway 50 construction complete
In early 2021, reconstruction work began on the major roadway in Kenosha. The area of focus has been centered on four miles of WIS 50 between 117th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie and 43rd Ave. in Kenosha.
The two-year $88 million project was completed this summer.
The completion of the construction project provides improved access to adjacent hospitals, eases traffic flow in a dense commercial shopping area, and enhances regional mobility in an active freight corridor.
Benefits of this project include expansion work, creating safer turning movements to access homes and businesses, building more sidewalk and pedestrian accommodations to help serve all modes of transportation, and updating the traffic signals to improve driver safety and understanding.
Community voices weigh in
“We’re grateful for Governor Evers’ leadership and commitment to transportation by making strategic investments in communities throughout the state,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “The WIS 50 project enhances safety and access to the homes and businesses along this heavily relied upon highway. The partnerships and collaboration across communities, businesses, and all levels of government helped deliver a successful project. We can all be proud of these improvements and the positive impact for Kenosha County and the state for years to come.”
