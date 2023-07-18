Gov. Evers celebrates Highway 50 construction completion

KENOSHA — Gov. Tony Evers joined officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and community leaders in Kenosha to celebrate improvements that have been made to Wisconsin Highway 50 (WIS 50) in Kenosha County on July 17.

“Highway 50 serves as a critical east-west connector route in the southeast corner of our state, and these improvements are giving folks a safer, more reliable route to their destination,” said Gov. Evers.

Governor Tony Evers speaks at a Monday ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the recent completion of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s reconstruction and expansion of Highway 50 between 43rd Avenue and Interstate 94. – Credit: Kenosha County “This highway project was one of the largest urban roadway reconstruction projects WisDOT has undertaken in the last 23 years, and it’s an investment that will pay dividends long into the future, strengthening our state’s economy and modernizing the corridor to spur further growth in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and surrounding communities.”

Highway 50 construction complete

In early 2021, reconstruction work began on the major roadway in Kenosha. The area of focus has been centered on four miles of WIS 50 between 117th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie and 43rd Ave. in Kenosha.

The two-year $88 million project was completed this summer.

Local and state officials clap after Governor Tony Evers cut the ribbon Monday on the recent reconstruction and expansion of Highway 50 between 43rd Avenue and Interstate 94. Also pictured, from left, are Kenosha Alderman David Bogdala, state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, Representative Amanda Nedweski, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, Mayor John Antaramian, Wisconsin DOT Southeast Region Director Bob Gutierrez, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriguez and DOT Project Development Chief David Nguyen. – Credit: Kenosha County

The completion of the construction project provides improved access to adjacent hospitals, eases traffic flow in a dense commercial shopping area, and enhances regional mobility in an active freight corridor.

Benefits of this project include expansion work, creating safer turning movements to access homes and businesses, building more sidewalk and pedestrian accommodations to help serve all modes of transportation, and updating the traffic signals to improve driver safety and understanding.

Community voices weigh in

“We’re grateful for Governor Evers’ leadership and commitment to transportation by making strategic investments in communities throughout the state,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “The WIS 50 project enhances safety and access to the homes and businesses along this heavily relied upon highway. The partnerships and collaboration across communities, businesses, and all levels of government helped deliver a successful project. We can all be proud of these improvements and the positive impact for Kenosha County and the state for years to come.”