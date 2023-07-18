RACINE, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a mostly sunny day in Racine, Wisconsin, with a high near 76 degrees Fahrenheit.
There is a 2% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Winds will be from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
The NWS also forecasts a mostly clear night, with a low of around 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
The NWS’s forecast is based on a variety of factors, including current conditions, computer models, and historical data. The forecast is subject to change, so it is always a good idea to check the latest forecast before heading outdoors.
Things to do
‘The Cemetery Club’ auditions are July 17, 18 at Racine Theatre Guild
RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild needs you for its latest production. Auditions are…
Splash pad to open on July 17 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT — A splash pad will open at Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive,…
2023 Racine County Summer Bucket List: 101 things to do
RACINE COUNTY — Summer is in full swing and the opportunities to have a…
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.