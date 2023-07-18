RACINE, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a mostly sunny day in Racine, Wisconsin, with a high near 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

There is a 2% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Winds will be from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The NWS also forecasts a mostly clear night, with a low of around 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The NWS’s forecast is based on a variety of factors, including current conditions, computer models, and historical data. The forecast is subject to change, so it is always a good idea to check the latest forecast before heading outdoors.