Back to School & Schools In Content Series
We’re thrilled to offer new and improved featured ads for partners in our popular school year content series. Twice a month, throughout the school year, Racine County Eye will publish editorials covering a variety of topics including Preparing for Back to School, Safety in School, Mental Health Resources and more.
Good
- $200/month
- We’ll integrate your social media account and recent posts into a user-friendly ad on specific pages
Better
- $350/month
- Custom built business showcase page to highlight what is special about your business
- + Integrated Social Post
Best
- $500/month
- Banner ad throughout the site to reach more audiences more often
- + Integrated Social Post + Business Showcase Page
What ROI will I get?
These placements are great brand building ads and allow audiences to save the information they need for when they are ready to use your products/services through the year.
Who will I reach?
Families and members of our community are actively engaging with Racine County Eye content across our website, email, social media and more. We reach all demographics, income brackets and family sizes giving your business visibility to the audiences you care about.
Have other questions?
A member of the Racine County Eye team is happy to answer any additional questions about price point, content or how these ads will help move your business forward. Contact us today!
— Pat Cafferty, Owner of Cafferty & Scheidegger S.C.
“Advertising with the Racine County Eye is an effective and economically efficient method of remaining connected to our community.”