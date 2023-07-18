RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region, in partnership with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Waterford Police Department, the City of Burlington Police Department, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Sturtevant Police Department, and the Town of Norway Police Department will conduct special traffic enforcement patrols in Racine County on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. State Patrol officers will focus on stopping risky driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and fatal crashes.

The Wisconsin State Patrol analyzes crash data from WisDOT’s Community Maps program to determine deployment areas. The goal is to step up enforcement and education in areas identified as hotspots to prevent crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Speeding, distracted driving, and driving recklessly endangers everyone on our roads.

Advice from Wisconsin State Patrol

Most crashes are preventable, and drivers can avoid serious injury or death by following some simple steps:

Don’t speed. Speed increases the severity of crashes.

Drive sober. Alcohol and drugs inhibit reaction times and make it harder for a driver to focus on safely operating a vehicle.

Buckle up. Wearing a seat belt can greatly decrease the severity of injury in a crash. Make sure children are in the proper safety seat.

Put the phone down. One in five crashes involves distracted driving. Turn off your phone or download an app to prevent incoming and outgoing messages, calls and notifications while driving.

Drive courteously. Courteous driving encourages other drivers to be courteous. Aggressive driving influences others to drive aggressively.