RACINE COUNTY — High Horse Mobile Bar, a repurposed-horse-trailer-turned-bar-on-wheels, is making its way from one party to another in Racine and Kenosha Counties this summer.

The High Horse Mobile Bar is ready to serve your guests into the evenings this summer. – Credit: HHMB Longtime activist and Mount Pleasant resident, Kelly Gallaher, and her husband, Dan Dimler, spent years searching for the perfect piece of equipment to be the star of the show for Kelly’s newest business. Now, the couple has their fun fare ready to be rented.

The business services events in Racine and Kenosha Counties, east of I-94.

Their business provides the trailer, which serves as a bar, while providing the centerpiece and source of fun for parties.

The hunt for a horse trailer

“I thought this would just be a really fun project,” says the owner. The hunt for the perfect trailer started before COVID-19. Gallaher’s idea for a horse-trailer-turned-mobile-bar came from a glimpse of various posts circling on social media. While a more popular business idea out west, Gallaher was determined to bring this idea to life in Wisconsin through the development of her own company. Kelly, who has a background in art and considers herself an artist, knew the perfect horse trailer for her business would have to be vintage, have a rounded front, and have minimal rust. After searching and searching, finally, in the summer of 2021, the perfect trailer was located just doors away from Gallaher’s home. The perfect trailer was located nearly in Gallaher’s own back yard. – Credit: HHMB Repairs were completed in the summer of 2022. – Credit: HHMB

“My husband and I were riding our bikes, just within a mile of our house. There was one (a horse trailer) parked in a driveway that was perfect,” she explains.

After conversing with the neighbor, the horse trailer found itself in the hands of new owners.

“It was waiting for me, in my own neighborhood, I was just looking too far away,” shares Gallaher.

Rehabbing the trailer

From the moment they purchased the trailer, it was pedal to the metal to get the horse trailer whipped into shape and ready for business.

With repairs completed, it was time for the fun stuff, like decorating, according to Gallaher. – Credit: HHMB Gallaher and her husband hired help from various local businesses and people in Southeastern Wisconsin to help restore the trailer, which is estimated to be from the 1960s or 1970s. Last summer, repairs were complete and the reigns were back in Gallaher’s hands. “Then we got to start really doing the fun stuff… you know, decorating, figuring out how we wanted to decorate and making the bar,” explains the owner. Gallaher selected wood from an ash tree to use for the bar that was sourced from The Urban Wood Lab.

From purchasing to restoration, the project was completed at the end of the summer in 2022.

Unfortunately, given that High Horse Mobile Bar operates seasonally, this led to a pause in being able to serve the community last summer.

A couple of parties for family and friends helped the couple familiarize themselves with their mobile bar before throwing their hat in the ring and opening this summer.

“It draws people in. They have to come and see it. It’s nostalgic and it’s cute. And people just really, really react positively to it,” says the owner of High Horse Mobile Bar.

How High Horse Mobile Bar works

If it is your first rodeo with High Horse Moblie Bar, renting the restored gem is easy-peasy.

When having an event, “Heidi” as Kelly calls the horse trailer, can be booked online and reserved for special occasions like weddings, backyard barbeques, birthday parties, street fairs, or even business events. “I think that people will enjoy using it for their parties,” comments Kelly. “It’s very memorable and charming.” The trailer provides the bar, but the renter provides the alcohol, to keep in accordance with Wisconsin State law. – Credit: HHMB

Various rental packages are available. This can also include a list of available bartenders available in the area, but that is not necessary for rental.

From there, the trailer is brought to the location of the event for use. All that is needed is about 50 feet of space, a flat surface to park on, and an electric hook-up.

They provide the trailer and the renter provides the alcohol, drinks, and any other items they’d like to serve.

“Heidi,” the High Horse Mobile Bar is ready for your summer gathering. – Credit: HHMB Wisconsin laws prohibit the sale of alcohol provided by the mobile bar, therefore, renters provide their own beverages when working with this particular bar. “This is about fun and joy and bringing people together,” says Gallaher. More about this business spotlight can be found on their website. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram for an inside look at what’s going on with “Heidi” the horse-trailer-turned-mobile-bar.