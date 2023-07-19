MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for individuals to join its Citizens Police Academy starting Sept. 5. This fall’s program will be the seventh academy hosted by the village and aims to educate participants about the various areas of law enforcement. The Citizens Police Academy provides residents with a better understanding of the roles of officers and their training. This 12-week academy will run until Nov. 21, once a week on Tuesday evenings from 6 until 9 p.m., at the Mount Pleasant Police Department training room.

Citizens Police Academy provides:

The Citizens Police Academy will provide lectures, demonstrations and hands-on experiences much like new police officers experience in their basic recruit training.

According to the department, some examples of topics that will be discussed will be police officer tactics, equipment, crime scene and vehicle crash investigations, firearms training, and police vehicle driving.

There are three additional Saturday classes that will be offered to those enrolled for more hands-on experiences.

It is important for people to note that enrollment and participation in this academy are not designed to certify citizens to perform law enforcement services.

“It’s to provide the community with a better understanding of the responsibilities a Police Officer has in their day-to-day role in the Village of Mount Pleasant,” said Captain David Stroupe of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Sign up

Those looking to enroll themselves in the academy should fill out an application online or contact Cpt. David Stroupe by emailing dstroupe@mtpleasantwi.gov to sign up.

Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2023.

Acceptance letters will be mailed to participants in Aug. 2023.