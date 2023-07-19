MOUNT PLEASANT — Video surveillance from a retail theft at a Mount Pleasant business in April led investigators to a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, who now faces two felony charges.

Michael Jefferson is charged with felony counts of retail theft and bail jumping, which each carry a maximum possible prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine.

Jefferson is free from custody on a $1,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: retail theft at Ulta Beauty

An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to Ulta Beauty, 5640 Washington Ave., for a report of a retail theft on April 24.

The officer spoke with an employee, who stated the previous day, at about 5 p.m., two Black males had entered the store and taken a number of items without paying. The stolen items had a total value of more than $5,000. A detective reviewed video from the theft, and with the help of information from thefts in Lake Geneva and Waukesha County, identified Jefferson as a potential suspect. Jefferson initially denied involvement, but when police told him they had the video, he admitted it was him in the photos. STOCK IMAGE

The actual value of the items, which included multiple brands and bottles of perfume and fragrances, was $5,111.

Criminal court records show that Jefferson has a pending felony retail theft case in Waukesha County and had been released on a $1,000 cash bond with conditions that he commits no new crimes. That led to the felony bail-jumping charge in the most recent case.

Jefferson also has a previous conviction in 2019 of possession of methamphetamine in Kentucky. He was placed on three years probation in that case.

Jefferson is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on July 19, at 8:30 a.m.