RACINE COUNTY — To ensure a safe and healthy school year is achieved by all, important information about Wisconsin immunization requirements should be reviewed and accounted for before the year begins.

The 2023-2024 school year is closer than Wisconsinites think and the year will begin before students, educators and districts know it. Is your family up-to-date on the necessary vaccines?

The following requirements are set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Schedule those shots and get up to date with the necessary information.

2022-23 compliance records

Before you head to your nearest vaccine provider, take a look at how compliant school districts in Racine County were last school year when it came to required vaccines.

The Public School District Compliance with the Wisconsin Student Immunization Law 2022-2023 School Year reported the following compliance records for Racine County districts:

Racine Unified School District: 91.02%

Raymond #14 School District: 100%

North Cape School District: 99.01%

Union Grove High School: 100%

Union Grove J1 School District: 100%

Yorkville J2 School District: 98.91%

Burlington Area School District: 97.28%

Waterford Area School District: 99.90%

Muskego-Norway School District: 100%

Norway J7 School District: 100%

View the full report online.

Required immunizations

The following vaccines are required:

DT: Diphtheria and tetanus vaccine (pediatric)

Td: Tetanus and diphtheria vaccine (for ages 7 years or older)

Tdap: Tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis vaccine (adolescents)

DTaP: Diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis vaccine (pediatric)

DTP: Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine (no longer available)

Hep B: Hepatitis B vaccine

MMR: Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine

Polio: Polio vaccine

Var: Varicella (chickenpox vaccine)

For the Wisconsin Immunization Requirements for the 2023-2024 school year, view the updated document online. Additional information on vaccines and immunizations can be found on the CDC’s website.

Vaccine changes

According to the Wisconsin School Immunization Requirements 2023-2024 provided by DHS, the following changes were noted in this year’s report:

Students should receive the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis) vaccine before the start of 7th grade rather than 6th grade. Students who received one dose of Tdap prior to the start of 6th grade under the previous requirement are compliant and do not need to receive an additional dose of Tdap.



Schedule online

City of Racine

Through the City of Racine, both adult and childhood immunizations are available through the Public Health Department Clinic by appointment only.

In order to receive vaccines, children must be uninsured, underinsured or currently covered by Medicaid/BadgerCare.

If you have questions about your appointment, contact the Public Health Department at publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201. If you must cancel, please notify the Public Health Department immediately.

In addition, If you would like to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for assistance. Additionally, if you need to book a same-day appointment and none are available, ask for assistance at the number listed.

Racine County Public Health

The Racine County Public Health offers provides all recommended vaccines to eligible children as part of the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program and also provides a limited amount of vaccines to adults.

Children through 18 years of age who are:

Medicaid eligible

Uninsured

American Indian or Alaskan Native

Underinsured (has health insurance, but the coverage does not include all vaccines. Speak with your local health department for specific eligibility requirements.)