RACINE COUNTY — High levels of E. coli present in the water at Quarry Lake Park have led the Racine County Parks Department to announce the temporary closure of the swimming area.

The park is located at 3533 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.

The former limestone quarry, which is now a spring-fed lake, is off-limits for swimmers until further notice.

When it is safe to swim, the county parks department will make an announcement.

The picnic areas and the Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park are still open and operating at this time.

About E. coli

Escherichia coli, also known as E. coli, is a bacteria.

According to the Mayo Clinic, you may be exposed to the bacteria by ingesting contaminated water or food.

The Mayo Clinic reports that signs and symptoms of E. coli O157:H7 infection usually begin three or four days after exposure to the bacteria. But you may become ill as soon as one day after exposure, or more than a week later.

Signs and symptoms of infection include:

Diarrhea can range from watery and mild to severe, with bloody stool

Stomach cramps, pain, tenderness

Nausea and/or vomiting in some people

For more information about E. coli visit the Mayo Clinic online to learn more.

Other options for cooling off

With the National Weather Service forecasting mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 83 degrees for Thursday, there are other options for area residents to cool off: