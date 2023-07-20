Obituary for Marguerite E. Legault

April 20, 1938 – July 16, 2023

Marguerite E. Legault, age 85, died on July 16, 2023. Marguerite was born in Ironwood, Mich. on April 20, 1938, the daughter of the late William and Helia Longhini. She was affectionately known as “Marge” and “Muggs” to her family and friends.

Marguerite E. Legault

Marge graduated from Luther L. Wright High School in Ironwood. She was united in marriage to Wilfred Legault on April 9, 1960. Marge worked many years for the Elmbrook School District in the cafeteria. She enjoyed spending time in the Upper Peninsula as well as “wintering” in Winter Haven, Fla. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Craig (Deanna) Legault of Rockford, Ill., Todd (Kathy) Legault of Bloomington, Minn., and Michelle Ritter of Duluth, Ga.; grandchildren, Andy (Laura) Legault and Janae Legault; great-grandchildren, Maria, Serena and Nicola; siblings, Carol DaPra and Richard Longhini; sisters-in-law, Darlene Legault and Donna Legault; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Services

A Memorial Mass celebrating Marge’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Racine, 53404. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society of Wisconsin to help fight breast cancer.

Obituary and photo of Marguerite E. Legault courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.