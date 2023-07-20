Obituary for Wayne Geyer

March 10, 1958 – July 17, 2023

Wayne Geyer, 65, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on March 10, 1958, to Albert and Marcella (nee: Swank) Geyer in Racine.

Wayne was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He was employed by Waste Management for over 30 years. Wayne enjoyed bowling, cribbage, fishing, motorcycles and cars.

Wayne is survived by his son, Adam Geyer; daughter, Maryann Geyer; mother, Marcella Geyer; former wife, Elizabeth Duchemin; step-sons, Erik, Colin and Bailey Davis; granddaughter, Abigail Geyer; sisters, Marilyn Geyer and Joyce Christopherson; brother, David Geyer. Wayne is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert; and his sister, Debbie.

Services

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Sturino Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

A special thank you to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.